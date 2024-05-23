Google Doodle Today: Celebrating the Accordion's Anniversary

Today’s Google Doodle marks the anniversary of the accordion, which was patented on this day in 1829. The instrument’s name is derived from the German word “akkord,” meaning chord.

The animated Doodle honors this free-reed instrument with bellows, known for its profound influence on various music genres such as pop, jazz, folk, and classical. The accordion’s versatility has made a lasting impression on the world of music.

Highlighting the accordion’s history, Google Doodle notes, “During the late 1800s, German manufacturers ramped up accordion production due to its rising popularity among folk musicians throughout Europe.”

Discussing its features, Google explains, “Early accordions had buttons on just one side, each producing the sound of an entire chord. Remarkably, the same button could create two different chords — one when the bellows were expanded and another when contracted.”

