Google Nest Hub is likely to launch in India next week with a price tag of Rs 8,999. While the smart device has already been launched in the US, no official announcement regarding the release has been made by Google yet. Scroll down to read the rumoured specifications and features of Google Nest Hub,

Google Nest Hub likely to launch in India next week with price tag of Rs 8,999: Features and specifications: After being launched in the US last year, Google Nest Hub is all set to launch in India next week, reports said on Tuesday. Earlier known as Google Home Hub, the tech giant renamed its Home smart device at the I/O 2019 developer conference. The device was kept under the Nest brand, that changed the brand name to Google Nest Hub. Powered by Google Assistant, it has been reported that the device would come with a price tag of Rs 8,999 in the Indian market. Competing with Amazon’s 2017 release the Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub has a smart display which facilitates users voice assistant access through a touchscreen panel.

Google Nest Hub India launch: Features and Specifications

— Google Nest Hub has pre-downloaded apps including YouTube. Apart from Nest Hub, Google will also bring Nest Hub Max having almost all the features like Google Nest Hub. Both the variants are supported by Google Assistant.

— While Google Nest Hub sports a smaller 7-inch display, the Nest Hub Max has a large 10-inch display. Features including stereo speakers and a 6.5-megapixel camera make the Nest Hub Max a better option against Nest Hub.

— Apart from India, Google Nest Hub will be launched in 11 other countries across the globe. The device is competing with Amazon’s Echo Show 5, which is available with the same price tag Rs 8,999.

Meanwhile, Google has not yet made any official announcement regarding the launch of Google Nest Hub, thus, the tech buffs are looking forward to an official announcement to be made by the tech giant.

