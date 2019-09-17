Google Play Store: Google Play Store has launched sticker apps having the stickers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate his 69th birthday. The WhatsApp users can download these apps and use stickers of their choice.

Google Play Store: To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Google Play Store has come up with several sticker apps for WhatsApp users. These apps were launched ahead of PM Modi’s 69th birthday. The installation process is very simple. You need to open the Play Store and search Modi WhatsApp stickers or Modi stickers for WhatsApp. You will get the result on your display.

You will not be charged any money for downloading. After installation, users can use the stickers in their chat. These apps have stickers of PM Modi. One sticker shows PM Modi and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hugging each other with a caption aa gale lag jaa (Come, let’s hug).

Earlier, a fresh version of NaMo (Narendra Modi) App was launched with new features. Both the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people to update the app. In a tweet, PM Modi said that the new version of the application is faster and sleeker. He said that new features allow users to access exclusive content for an immersive experience.

NaMo App gets a new update! It is faster and sleeker, enables easier access to exclusive content and has new features for an immersive experience. Let us deepen our interaction. Get the new version of the App! https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/1UAj9ciIas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019

While Shah said that the new updates make the app much faster and user-friendly. He urged followers to download the NaMo App and stay connected with the prime minister. On Play Store, the app has witnessed more than 10 million downloads.

Have you updated the latest version of your favourite NaMo App? The much faster and user friendly updated version has many new features. Check it out and stay connected with the Hon’ble Prime Minister! Here is the link to the new version https://t.co/beCTBj4yvv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, PM Modi reached the site of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat today morning. He arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday. He had planned to visit his mother Heereben today. After the completion of his Gujarat programme, the PM is expected to fly to Varanasi, his home constituency. Reports said that he will meet differently-abled school.

The prime minister has received thousands of birthday wishes on social networking sites. The netizens are praying for his good health and highlighting the developmental work done by PM Modi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App