Gopal Rai Reacts to Alarming Drop in Delhi’s Air Quality Index

On October 17, Delhi continued to confront significant pollution issues, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 292, categorizing the air quality as poor. This troubling figure reflects ongoing concerns regarding air pollution in the national capital, which has become a pressing issue, particularly as the winter season approaches.

Weather Conditions

The weather department has predicted a clear sky for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to around 36 degrees Celsius. However, the air quality concerns are compounded by worsening weather conditions, including decreased wind speeds and rising temperatures, which hinder the dispersal of pollutants.

Government Response

In response to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling pollution sources through the implementation of a winter action plan. “The Delhi government is actively working to cut down on pollution sources. We believe that, with the cooperation of the people of Delhi, we can lessen the impact of pollution,” Rai stated, emphasizing the need for collective efforts in addressing this critical issue.

Temperature Statistics

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the weather department. These climatic factors further complicate the air quality scenario, as higher temperatures can exacerbate pollution levels.

Understanding the AQI Scale

To understand the implications of the AQI readings, it’s important to recognize the classification system:

An AQI of 0 to 50 is deemed good,

51 to 100 is satisfactory,

101 to 200 is moderate,

201 to 300 is poor,

301 to 400 is very poor,

and 401 to 500 is classified as severe.

With an AQI of 292, Delhi is currently in the poor category, indicating potential health risks for the general population, particularly vulnerable groups.

Implementation of GRAP Restrictions

To combat the worsening air quality, the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions came into effect on October 15. This action plan includes a series of measures aimed at reducing pollution levels, such as:

Strict dust control at construction sites

Enhanced waste management practices

Frequent road cleaning to reduce particulate matter

Moreover, the plan emphasizes the importance of monitoring polluting vehicles, improving traffic management, and enforcing tighter emission controls for industries, power plants, and brick kilns. It also calls for regular mechanized road sweeping and water sprinkling to mitigate dust levels.

Additional Measures

The GRAP plan outlines several additional measures, including:

Banning open waste burning

Limiting the use of diesel generators

Prohibiting the use of coal or firewood in eateries

Furthermore, the plan encourages the public to report pollution-related complaints swiftly using the 311 APP, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App, and other social media platforms.