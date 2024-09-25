Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

Gopal Rai Unveils Winter Plan Of Action To Tackle Air Pollution In Delhi

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, unveiled the city's comprehensive Winter Action Plan on Wednesday, aiming to tackle the seasonal surge in air pollution.

Gopal Rai Unveils Winter Plan Of Action To Tackle Air Pollution In Delhi

Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, unveiled the city’s comprehensive Winter Action Plan on Wednesday, aiming to tackle the seasonal surge in air pollution.

The plan outlines several proactive measures, including the use of drones for monitoring, an anti-dust campaign, the formation of new task forces, and road-sweeping machines. Additionally, 200 mobile anti-smog guns will be deployed across the city.

Work From Home Arrangements

To further reduce pollution, Rai emphasized the importance of work-from-home arrangements and stated that the odd-even vehicle scheme would be reintroduced if necessary.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a social media campaign against winter pollution, titled “Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh” (War Against Pollution). In a post on X, the party announced the theme for this year’s effort: “Let’s Walk Together – Fight Pollution.”

Explaining the plan, which targets 21 key areas, Rai highlighted the government’s immediate focus on implementing the strategy. He stated, “This year, our theme is ‘Mil kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade'” (Walk Together, Fight Pollution Together).

The plan also includes a six-member task force that will actively monitor pollution levels and ensure timely action. The deployment of mobile anti-smog guns will be increased this year to curb rising pollution.

Rai further revealed that a strict ban on firecrackers will be enforced once the official notification is issued. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stages will also come into effect, and 588 teams have been formed to prevent the open burning of garbage.

Also Read: Why Are Foreign Diplomats So Much Interested In J&K Assembly Elections? Omar Abdullah

To reduce vehicular emissions, the government will encourage work-from-home practices, and if required, the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented. Rai also mentioned that artificial rain could be considered to combat pollution if needed.

 

Filed under

delhi air pollution gopal rai Odd Even Law work from home

Also Read

Flood Warnings Issued for Oder River in Eastern Brandenburg, Germany

Flood Warnings Issued for Oder River in Eastern Brandenburg, Germany

Airtel Launches AI Solution to Block Spam Calls

Airtel Launches AI Solution to Block Spam Calls

Congress Challenges BJP: ‘Why Not Expel Kangana Ranaut?’ Over Controversial Farm Law Remarks?

Congress Challenges BJP: ‘Why Not Expel Kangana Ranaut?’ Over Controversial Farm Law Remarks?

India Achieves Landmark in Tree Plantation with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign

India Achieves Landmark in Tree Plantation with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign

Major Drug Quality Failures: Pan D, Shelcal, and Anti-Diabetes Medications Flagged by Indian Regulators

Major Drug Quality Failures: Pan D, Shelcal, and Anti-Diabetes Medications Flagged by Indian Regulators

Entertainment

Photos | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Celebrate Anniversary In Maldives

Photos | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Celebrate Anniversary In Maldives

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Johnny Depp: My Life Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

Johnny Depp: My Life Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox