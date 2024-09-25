Gopal Rai Unveils Winter Plan Of Action To Tackle Air Pollution In Delhi

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, unveiled the city's comprehensive Winter Action Plan on Wednesday, aiming to tackle the seasonal surge in air pollution.

The plan outlines several proactive measures, including the use of drones for monitoring, an anti-dust campaign, the formation of new task forces, and road-sweeping machines. Additionally, 200 mobile anti-smog guns will be deployed across the city.

Work From Home Arrangements

To further reduce pollution, Rai emphasized the importance of work-from-home arrangements and stated that the odd-even vehicle scheme would be reintroduced if necessary.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a social media campaign against winter pollution, titled “Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh” (War Against Pollution). In a post on X, the party announced the theme for this year’s effort: “Let’s Walk Together – Fight Pollution.”

Explaining the plan, which targets 21 key areas, Rai highlighted the government’s immediate focus on implementing the strategy. He stated, “This year, our theme is ‘Mil kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade'” (Walk Together, Fight Pollution Together).

The plan also includes a six-member task force that will actively monitor pollution levels and ensure timely action. The deployment of mobile anti-smog guns will be increased this year to curb rising pollution.

Rai further revealed that a strict ban on firecrackers will be enforced once the official notification is issued. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stages will also come into effect, and 588 teams have been formed to prevent the open burning of garbage.

To reduce vehicular emissions, the government will encourage work-from-home practices, and if required, the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented. Rai also mentioned that artificial rain could be considered to combat pollution if needed.