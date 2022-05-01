Accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case had contact with militants and sympathizers of the proscribed terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria

According to Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh Police, the accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case had contact with militants and sympathizers of the proscribed terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

According to Kumar, on Sunday, Kumar was releasing details from the UP Anti-Terror Squad’s (UP ATS) investigation into the Gorakhnath Temple case, in which accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi forcibly entered the temple grounds on April 3 and assaulted on-duty police officers with a sharp weapon. After taking the firearm, the accused planned to carry out a large operation.

Following the incident, a brief investigation was made. Various devices and social media handles owned by the accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi were examined by the Anti-Terror Squad during their investigation.

ADG Kumar further said “The accused used his bank accounts to send around 8.5 lakh Indian rupees to finance ISIS terror activities through organizations linked to ISIS followers in several European and American nations. He used the internet to send numerous weapons, including an AK47, an M4 carbine, and other missile technologies.”

According to ADG, sharing the accused’s criminal past is crucial “Bengaluru Police detained him in 2014 in connection with ISIS propaganda activist Mehdi Masroor Biswas. Terrorist organizations, extreme preachers, and proponents of ISIS terrorism encouraged him.”

Since Tuesday morning, the accused has been held in jail for seven days and has been grilled extensively by ATS. After a special ATS court in the state capital awarded him a seven-day detention remand for additional interrogation, he was transferred to Lucknow.

After his police custody detention ended on April 16, the accused was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days and put in Gorakhpur jail.