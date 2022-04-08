In a latest on the Gorakhnath temple attack, sources to NewsX say that the accused was also in contact with a Lashkar-E-Taiba sleeper cell commander Umar Shams alias Madani and used to go to Nepal Educational Society to take training.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Gorakhnath temple today. He will be in Gorakhpur as part of his four-day tour for Navratri. His visit comes at a time when the investigations on Gorakhnath temple attack at its full swing.

In a latest on the Gorakhnath temple attack, sources to NewsX say that the accused was also in contact with a Lashkar-E-Taiba sleeper cell commander Umar Shams alias Madani and used to go to Nepal Educational Society to take training.

LeT Commander Madani, on the other hand, originally hails from Madhubani Bihar and had made Nepal a hideout after his name appeared in many terrorist activities. He runs the Nepal Educational Society and was living under the guise of a teacher.

Sources also say that Madani’s network is spread across Nepal but most of its training centers operate around the UP border as UP has always been the target of Madani. It is believed that Murtaza was learning modern methods of making bombs here.

It is also being learned that a major attack was being planned in UP since the court’s decision in favor of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.