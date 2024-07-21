Gorakhnath Temple Welcomes UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a programme on the premises of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Adityanath said that the Rishi Parampara of India is for the welfare of the people and nation. He further said that every moment in one’s life should be dedicated to Sanatan Dharma and the nation.

“Every deed which will be favorable for society, nation, or religion will be favorable for the person itself… The ‘Rishi Parampara’ of India is for the welfare of the public and nation… Rishi Parampara never divides us into caste or color; it inspires us to take steps for the welfare of society and the nation…Every moment of our lives should be dedicated to Sanatan Dharma and the nation,” he said.

Earlier today, CM Adityanath offered his prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Adityanath was seen pouring milk on Lord Shiva and offering his prayers to Lord Gorakhnath at the temple. Adityanath also interacted with children, distributing chocolates on the temple premises.

Adityanath also took to X, wishing the people of the state on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

“Heartiest greetings to the people of the state on the sacred festival of ‘Guru Purnima’! Guru’s grace protects the disciple from all kinds of obstacles.

It removes the physical, divine, and material sufferings of the surrendered disciple and grants him salvation. My heartfelt greetings and salutations to all the teachers,” he said.

Several other leaders also took to X, extending their greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his best wishes on X, expressing his greetings to all countrymen on this holy festival.

“Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Guru Purnima,” Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes, emphasizing the crucial role of Gurus in society and national development.

“Gurus are the main carriers of the development of any society or nation. With the knowledge gained from years of penance, research, and experience, they take disciples from darkness to light and sow the seeds of character-building and patriotism in them.

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to all such Gurus and wish ‘Guru Purnima’ to all the countrymen,” Shah said.

