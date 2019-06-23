GOT fame Sophie Turner, American singer Joe Jonas share French kiss ahead of the second wedding, see photo: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have greeted fans with a perfect gift ahead of their second wedding. The couple has shared this beautiful picture which is indeed the cutest thing on the Internet today.

GOT fame Sophie Turner, American singer Joe Jonas share French kiss ahead of second wedding, see photo: As American singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner are all set to exchange vows for the second time, this time in the French way, the latter treated their followers with their cutest picture of all time. The couple has just made it evident that Paris is indeed one of the most romantic places across the globe. The picture, shared by Sophie via her official Instagram handle, features the couple about to indulge in a moment of love looking all scintillating. In the background, Eiffel Tower is standing with grace while the weather is as beautiful as the couple in the foreground.

Soon after, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ grand wedding, brother Joe Jonas married longtime beau Sophie in a Chapel in May. The couple had a secret wedding just a few hours before the Billboard Music Awards 2019. Now, the couple is all set for their second grand wedding.

For the past couple of days, the 23-year-old Sophie and 29-year-old Joe have been spotted in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Apart from that, the couple also enjoyed a dinner with friends and were seen hanging out outside Hotel Coste on Thursday. Reports have said that this time the couple would have a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but had to get married in the States to make it legal.

The couple has not yet announced the date of the wedding, however, there are reports that it can take place next week. No doubt, the fans have been waiting for the two to get married soon but not secretly anymore.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App