Centre on Wednesday has asked the security forces not to launch operations in J&K during the month of Ramzan after the state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti appealed to the Central government for a unilateral ceasefire in the month of Ramzan. CM said that it will create a better atmosphere in the state.

The Centre's decision has come after Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after an all-party meeting had appealed to the central government to consider a unilateral ceasefire in the state in the month of Ramzan | Image for pictorial representation

Centre on Wednesday has asked the security forces not to launch operations in J&K during the month of Ramzan. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the security forces reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people. The Centre’s decision has come after Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after an all-party meeting had appealed to the central government to consider a unilateral ceasefire in the state in the month of Ramzan and until the completion of the Amarnath Yatra in August.

Emphasizing on why there should be a ceasefire, Mehbooba Mufti said that it would help in creating a better atmosphere in the state in the holy month of Ramzan. Previously appealing to the Kashmiri youth, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had asked them not to take the path of armed life as they cannot win against the might of the Indian Army.

Centre asks security forces not to launch operations in J&K during the month of Ramzan. Security forces to reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people: Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/DgnQO9kQTm — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

(Updating …)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App