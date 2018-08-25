The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has cleared procurement proposals of worth Rs 46,000 crore approximately which also include procurement of 111 utility helicopters amounting to Rs 21,000 crore for the navy. Along with this, the council has also approved Rs 24,879 crore for other procurement proposals in order to upgrade defence equipment.

Government to procure 111 helicopters worth Rs 21,000 crore for the navy | Photo for pictorial representation

In a major step to upgrade weaponry equipment for the armed forces, the Defence Minister has approved the procurement of 111 utility helicopters which will also include 24 Lockheed Martin manufactured MH-60R helicopters at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore. In total, the government has cleared procurement proposals amounting to Rs 46,000 approximately, including the cost of 111 helicopters.

According to reports, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters at a cost of Rs 21,000 for the Indian Navy. A senior official of the council said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi says 1984 anti-Sikh riots was a painful tragedy

Apart from this, the council has also approved Rs 24,879 crore for other procurement proposals in order to upgrade defence equipment. The other procurement proposals include 150mm 150 advance towed artillery gun systems which have been indigenously developed and designed for the army.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal suggests BJP to change PM’s name rather than renaming Ramlila Maidan for votes

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More