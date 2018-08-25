In a major step to upgrade weaponry equipment for the armed forces, the Defence Minister has approved the procurement of 111 utility helicopters which will also include 24 Lockheed Martin manufactured MH-60R helicopters at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore. In total, the government has cleared procurement proposals amounting to Rs 46,000 approximately, including the cost of 111 helicopters.
According to reports, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters at a cost of Rs 21,000 for the Indian Navy. A senior official of the council said.
Apart from this, the council has also approved Rs 24,879 crore for other procurement proposals in order to upgrade defence equipment. The other procurement proposals include 150mm 150 advance towed artillery gun systems which have been indigenously developed and designed for the army.
