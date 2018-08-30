Due to the unstable situation in Assam for the ongoing NRC updating process, the decision to terminate the powers given to Army under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been extended to six months as per a notification released by the government of Assam.

The Assam government has announced that the state’s condition is sensitive at present for which they have issued a notification stating that the government has extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for another six months as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the state for running the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updating process smoothly.

According to reports in a leading daily, Assam’s Special director general of Police was quoted saying that the situation in the state is free from disturbance and is peaceful at present, however, the decision of terminating the powers of AFSPA will be taken only after the completion of the NRC updating process. The Assam government was last year entrusted by the centre to withdraw the special powers given to Army in counter-insurgency operations.

As per reports in TOI, the notification released by the government read, “As powers conferred under section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire state of Assam as disturbed area up to six months beyond August 28, 2018, unless withdrawn earlier.”

