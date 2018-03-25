As a major relief for all the foreign tourists who desire to visit the beautiful and lofty mountains of India, the Union home ministry is examining whether to relax Restricted Area Permit regime. The new relief is expected to boost tourism, create job opportunities for the local people and generate revenue for the state.

According to Rijiju, other agencies and state governments will coordinate with Ministry of Home Affairs in order to identify the possible locations which come under the Protected Area Permit and the Restricted Area Permit

In a major relief to foreign tourists, except Pakistan and China, people may soon be allowed to visit some of the rare locations in India, which have been till now considered as protected or restricted areas. The Union home ministry is examining whether to relax Restricted Area Permit regime, under which foreigners have to acquire a special permission to visit states like Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and parts Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir and others.

Union minister of state home, Kiren Rijiju claimed that there are discussions going on with the state governments to relax the Restricted Area Permit provisions for some of the rare areas for the foreign tourists, reported PTI. According to Rijiju, other agencies and state governments will coordinate with Ministry of Home Affairs in order to identify the possible locations which come under the Protected Area Permit and the Restricted Area Permit.

ALSO READ: Ramayana jibe: Congress’s Renuka Chowdhury moves a privilege motion against Kiran Rijiju for a Facebook post

The new relief is expected to boost tourism, create job opportunities for the local people and generate revenue for the state, he added. The areas which fall under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958 include states such as- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, besides parts of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. In special cases, such as of foreign diplomats, including the members of the United Nations and other international organisations, the special permits to visit the restricted areas are issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

ALSO READ: India signs MoU with the UK over illegal immigrants

ALSO READ: India must not be seen to be uncaring about Rohingyas

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App