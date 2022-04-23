As the chief guest, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event.

On April 23, the Assam government will pay tribute to servicemen who fought in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War in Guwahati.

On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with his ministers and senior government officials to discuss the situation.

He claimed that few people were aware of the bravery and accomplishments of Northeastern soldiers who fought in the war. He went on to say that they had trained and equipped the Mukti Bahini fighters to take on the Pakistani army.

Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, praised the initiative.