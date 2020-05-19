One of the reasons India has been successful in containing the spread of coronavirus to a great extent is the timely and effective key messaging from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government. Time and again PM has appeared on various media platforms to convey important messages, which could easily be understood by even people in rural and far-flung areas. Concise messaging by the Government platforms has also gone a long way in creating awareness among the people of India. These messaging has been very effectively conveyed by various social media platforms ever since the lockdown on March 25th

Now the Government through its myGOV platform comes up with another such measure for Lockdown 4.0 in the form of a presentation which very concisely and clearly indicates what has been opened in the lockdown and what remains closed. It also gives a good idea of dos and don’ts expected from the people to curb the spread of COVID-19. It brings out the activities permitted across the country and those which are permitted with restrictions. Including measures that the Government is taking for stranded persons. There is also a slide on national directives for public places, workplaces, shops, and markets. There is also a mention of the effectiveness and utility of the Aarogya Setu App in one of the slides. The various slides in the presentation take us through the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry under the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act. It also brings out the fact that states may now be free to decide on activities even in the red zones through effective containment. But also cautions that the night curfew needs to be strictly continued between 7 pm to 7 am every day.

