The Ministry of Education has taken notice of unrest at Jawaharlal Nehru University and asked the administration to submit full information in connection with the conflict on Ram Navami (10th April) between students.

On Ram Navami, two student groups, the left-wing student union and the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), battled at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel. During the brawl, six students were hurt.

Later in a video, it was seen that the left wing students were raising slogans against PM Modi.

Later, the police filed a complaint against both the groups under Sec -323, 341, 509, 506, 34 IPC.

According to the ABVP, ‘Left’ students attempted to disrupt the Ram Navami Pooja at the Kaveri dorm on campus. They also claimed that students linked with left-wing organisations threw stones at them and used derogatory language for women.

The conflict eventually started on the serve of non-veg food in the campus on the eve of Ram Navami.