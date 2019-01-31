Revising its earlier estimate of GDP growth for the financial year 2017-18, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) pegged the new GDP growth rate at 7.2%. The new figures are based on industry-wise detailed information instead of using the benchmark-indicator method employed at the time of the release of Provisional Estimates on 31st May 2018.

The Narendra Modi government revised the GDP growth estimates for the financial year 2017-18 to 7.2% from its earlier estimate of 6.7%. The revised figures were released by the Ministry of Statistics along with the revised estimates of National Income, Consumption Expenditure, Saving and Capital Formation for 2016-17. The new figures are based on industry-wise detailed information instead of using the benchmark-indicator method employed at the time of the release of Provisional Estimates on 31st May 2018.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) in the data released pegged the growth rates of agricultural, forestry, fishing and mining industry at 5%, of manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services at 6% and the services sector at 8.1% as against the growth estimates of 6.8%, 7.5% and 8.4% of the respective sector.

