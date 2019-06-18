The Centre on Monday compulsorily retired 15 officers from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on grounds of bribery and corruption. Last week the government had dismissed 12 senior income tax officers including one of the ranks of the joint commissioners in a similar manner.

Out of 15, 11 officials have CBI investigations against them, two others have cases filed by the Revenue Department. The officials named in the case are senior with the rank of commissioners and above.

The list comprising suspended officials is led by Principal Commissioner Anup Srivastava who has two cases against him filed by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI). Then there is Commissioner Atul Dikshit who is booked under 2015 CBI case for allowing fraudulent drawback of 74.50 crores.

Apart from Anup Srivastava and Atul Dixit, others booked under corruption and bribery charges are Sansar Chand, G Shree Harsha, Vinay Brij Singh, Ashok R Mahida and Virendrakr Agarwal, Amresh Jain, Nalin Kumar, SS Pabana and SS Bisht, Vinod Kumar Sanga, Raju Sekhar, Ashok Kumar Aswal and Mohd Altaf.

Invoking rule 56 (j) of the Fundamental Rules, the government has compulsorily retired these Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) officers ranging from the ranks of Principal Commissioner to Assistant Commissioner, some of whom were already under suspension, revealed Finance Ministry sources.

Most of them are senior officers booked under cases related to bribery, disproportionate assets, etc. This move is very important to give exemplary punishment to errant officers and improve the experience of people. This is the second batch of officers retired this month, signalling the Govt’s zero tolerance to corruption.

