The government had faced a lot of flak over its earlier decision to discontinue the printing of the last page of the passport and to issue an orange coloured passport to ECR passport holders | Image for pictorial representation

In a new move announced, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has decided to continue with the current practice of printing of the last page of the passport and not to issue a separate passport with an orange colour jacket to Emigration Check Required (ECR) passport holders. Previously, the issue was in public domain for a couple of weeks after it came to the notice of the people that ECR passport holders will be having an orange colour jacket and to discontinue the last page of passport carrying personal information.

There were further reports that after the new passport will come into effect, it will not serve as an address proof anymore. The MEA spokesperson had previously said, “A 3-member Committee comprising of the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Women and Child Development was constituted to examine various issues pertaining to passport applications where mother/child had insisted that the name of the father should not be mentioned in the passport and also relating to passport issues to children with single parent and to adopted children.”

Announcing the move previously, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement had previously said, “As the last page of the passport would not be printed now, the passport holders with ECR (Emigration Check Required) status would be issued a passport with orange passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi earlier on January while hitting out at the new move by the government had said, “the move showed that government was treating India’s migrant workers as “second class” citizens. The Congress leader criticised BJP for its discriminatory mindset. “Treating India’s migrant workers like second-class citizens is completely unacceptable. This action demonstrates BJP’s discriminatory mindset,” the Congress president had tweeted.