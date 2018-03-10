In a bid to extend their long awaited-support to the women, the government of India has launched Suvidha which will be providing eco-friendly sanitary pads to the women habiting in the rural regions of the nation. Reports suggest that the pads will be available for Rs 2.50 per piece making it a total of Rs 10 per pack. With this, the government aims at breaking the stereotypes surrounding the menstrual cycle and sanitary pads. Suvidha, was launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Since the day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had announced his path-breaking movie ‘Padman’, aimed at breaking the stereotypes surrounding the menstrual hygiene of women, the nation seems to have started a revolution to end the long-running narrow-mindedness around the sanitary pads and women’s menstrual cycle. In a bid to make the sanitary pads easily and cheaply available, the Government has launched an initiative where it will be providing eco-friendly affordable sanitary pads for women all across India. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Indian Government unveiled Suvidha under which they will be covering at least 586 Indian districts.

The sanitary pads will be available in packs of four through Jan Aushadhi Central medicine distribution outlets. The pads are priced at Rs 2.50 per piece, making a pack for Rs 10 only. Launching the scheme, Union Minister for chemicals and fertilisers Ananth Kumar said that they have further lowered the average price of the sanitary pad. Taking the stage at the event, Ananth Kumar said, “From the average price of Rs 8 a napkin we are bringing down the cost to RS 2.50. These are the first set of biodegradable sanitary napkins to be available in the market. These are much cheaper than pads available in the markets”.

The following Suvidha of pads comes into wake at the times when the government was facing strong criticism for adding GST to the sanitary pads. The following scheme is basically aimed at rural women who still use cloth as they are unable to afford the pads. Apart from the price, the other reason why the use of sanitary pads in said to be extremely troublesome is that the women are said to be embarrassed when it comes to purchasing the pads from a shopkeeper. The following Suvidha, comes in a few months after Akshay Kumar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scheme to provide sanitary pads to women at very cheap rates.

