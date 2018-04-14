Union minister Maneka Gandhi said that BJP government is thinking of bringing a new amendment to the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The new amendment will either award death penalty to rapists or will bring a provision that instills fear in people so that they refrain from doing anything wrong with children.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Saturday said that the Central government is pondering over bringing amendments to the existing POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act which will award death penalty to rapists. The BJP leader’s statements came in the wake of Kathua and Unnao rapes cases which have rocked the nation and drawn widespread protests. She further stressed that if not the death penalty, then there will be a provision brought which will instill fear in the hearts of perpetrators who commit horrific crimes on children.

The inaction by the government in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old from Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir has brought them massive criticism from the public. While speaking to media on Saturday, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said, “We’ve been thinking of amendments to POCSO Act to bring the death penalty for rape or provision that instills fear in people so that they refrain from doing anything wrong with children.”

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke silence on the rape cases and said that nobody will be spared. Just a couple of hours later, two J&K leaders affiliated with BJP – Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga and Forest Minister Lal Singh – resigned. The two BJP ministers were compelled to give their resignations after they came under fire for backing the accused in the Kathua rape case.

National General Secretary of BJP, Ram Madhav reached Jammu on Saturday morning to assess the progress in the case. While speaking to media, he also said that he will discuss the resignation of the two ministers as well.

