The Centre will be calling an all-party meeting on June 16, a day before the 17th Lok Sabha session commences for the first time. The meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi, is a step by the ruling party to reach out to opposition parties before the session begins, to seek their support for passing crucial bills ahead of the session.

While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government has an absolute majority in Lok Sabha, it needs support from the opposition to get through bills in Rajya Sabha. The bills which are in the pipeline include the Reservation in Teachers Cadre Bill, Triple talaq bill and Aadhaar (Amendment) Bill.

Earlier, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had also met UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi seeking support from the Congress to run the house in an efficient manner. The government is alo reaching out to all opposition parties including Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, which made instant triple talaq, a punishable offense, has been a point of contention between the government and the opposition parties and has faced serious objections from the opposition in the past. Therefore, everyone will be keeping an eye to see what will happen on this front.

The first session of the Lok Sabha will be of duration from June 17 to 26. On July 4, the economic survey will be presented and the Budget will come out on July 5.

The first two days of the session will begin by the oath-taking of the new members. On June 19, the Lok Sabha speaker will be elected. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of the parliament on June 20.

