As the Modi government gears up to an all-party meet on 'one nation, one election', many opposition parties are skeptical to the idea and many leaders are going to skip the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today pitch for one nation, one election proposal in his meet with the opposition leaders. The proposal of one nation, one election has for long been on BJP’s wish list and it has called for a debate on the issue many times. But ahead of the meeting, many opposition leaders are likely to give it a skip. Those who are likely to give it a miss include West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, DMK chief M.K. Stalin, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and NCP veteran Sharad Pawar.

Mamta Banerjee in a letter to parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi called the meeting hurriedly and demanded that the Centre should instead prepare a white paper for all political parties and give them adequate time for submitting their views on the matter. She said that the matter requires consultations with constitutional experts and election experts.

Congress, on the other hand, has not given a clear signal whether they will attend the meet or not. The Left parties will attend the meeting and will oppose the idea of one nation-one election. Apart from this, the other things which will be on the agenda of the all-party meet include the celebration of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary this year and discussions on celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence in 2022.

Earlier at an all-party meeting on Sunday, Mr. Modi conveyed that he wanted a discussion on one nation, one election, arguing that a lot of money, energy and time is spent on holding elections, at different times with respect to each state.

