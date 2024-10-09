Government’s Accountability Under Scrutiny Following Soldier’s Death In Anantnag | NewsX Exclusive

An Indian Army soldier, Hilal Ahmad Bhat, was found dead with gunshot wounds after being abducted by terrorists in Anantnag, while another soldier escaped with injuries during an anti-terror operation.

An Indian Army soldier was discovered dead with gunshot wounds after being abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, according to police sources on Wednesday, October 9. The incident occurred during a joint anti-terror operation on October 8, involving the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, when two soldiers from the 161 unit of the Territorial Army were kidnapped in Anantnag’s forest area. Fortunately, one soldier managed to escape despite sustaining two bullet wounds.

The injured soldier was immediately taken to a medical facility for treatment, where his condition is reported to be stable, according to various sources.

Tragically, the body of the kidnapped soldier, Hilal Ahmad Bhat, was later found in the Pathribal forest area of Anantnag, bearing multiple gunshot wounds. This grim discovery followed just a day after the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Executive Editor, Megha Sharma, four prominent figures—Defense Expert, Major General (R) Sudhakar Jee, Congress Spokesperson, Advocate Arshpreet Khadial, BJP Spokesperson, Dr. Dindral Tal, and Political Analyst Ahmad Ayaz—shared their perspectives on the challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir and the way forward in combating terrorism while ensuring stability and development in the region.

Major General (R) Sudhakar Jee: Significant Departure Fom Violence, But Threat Persists

Major General (R) Sudhakar Jee began by addressing the immediate issue at hand—the unfortunate death of an Indian Army soldier in Anantnag. “It’s unfortunate that we are discussing this issue right after the successful completion of the elections in a state or union territory that has been fraught with violence in the past. There has been a significant relative departure from violence. I would like to offer my condolences for the unfortunate demise of the soldier. It is difficult to say at the moment how or why this has happened. However, we are lucky that the mortal remains of the soldier have been found, though riddled with bullets.”

The General emphasized the importance of maintaining a proactive and coordinated approach to security, particularly in sensitive regions like Anantnag. He stressed that “India must be mentally and physically prepared, enhancing its capabilities to anticipate and prevent such incidents.” He suggested conducting “serious coordinated joint operations under the leadership of the unified headquarters in Srinagar” to counteract terrorist activity and prevent further infiltration.

Advocate Arshpreet Khadial: Modi Continues To Ignore Jammu And Kashmir

Advocate Arshpreet Khadial, the Congress Spokesperson, also expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs. He said, “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Modi hasn’t yet uttered a statement over this. Being the Prime Minister, he should have been the first one to have given a reassurance to our brethren that justice would be served, the perpetrators would be brought to justice, but Mr. Modi continues to ignore Jammu and Kashmir like the party’s government has been doing since many, many years, and that’s why the people are upset.”

Furthermore, he added, “Number two, Mr. Amit Shah had promised after the abrogation of Article 370 that terrorism would be brought to a grinding halt, it would be wiped out in entirety, and that has not happened. Therefore, Mr. Amit Shah should either apologize or he should resign for having lied to the people of India. Number three, Mr. Modi in the last five years did not visit Jammu and Kashmir for more than two times for the simple reason that terrorism, militancy is what is affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, it’s not safe for our leaders to go there.”

Dr. Dindral Tal: Zero Tolerance For Terrorism

Dr. Dindral Tal, the BJP Spokesperson, expressed his condolences and reiterated the nation’s firm stance on terrorism. “Every soldier is precious to the country, and we grieve his martyrdom. The election process went smoothly, which is likely causing unease across the border. They do not want to see such success in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.” He pointed out that terrorism is not just a sporadic issue but part of a larger strategy.

“Terrorism is not just about a single incident like this unfortunate killing of an army soldier. It is part of a larger design that we have been confronting for decades. The current government’s policy, as spearheaded by our Home Ministry, has been clear: zero tolerance for terrorism. And in that context, I can assure you that we will not allow any softness in our approach towards terrorists, nor will we engage in any kind of appeasement that could embolden such groups.”

Dr. Tal highlighted the significant changes brought about by the abrogation of Article 370, noting improvements in the region’s security and developmental landscape. However, he acknowledged the ongoing threat posed by remnant terrorist pockets and stressed the need for vigilance. He concluded, “I expect that the new government will focus on keeping the peace while also working towards development. Peace and prosperity are intertwined, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve both.”

Political Analyst Ahmad Ayaz: J-K Government Will Be Powerless In Some Ways

Political Analyst Ahmad Ayaz’s addressed the upcoming challenges for the J-K government. He said, “I see it’s very challenging for the incoming government in NC with the National Conference and Congress. Despite the fact that people have come out in huge numbers to participate in the elections and voted, many independent candidates also participated in the elections, besides the local political parties and outside political parties. You could see it was not just the party workers or the cadres; general people participated in large numbers to ensure that their issues, which have been neglected over the last 10 years, could be raised.”

He also added, “However, I don’t see that happening with the present setup. There are controversial and critical issues that remain unresolved. With the Union Territory’s enhanced powers vested in the Lieutenant Governor, the government will be powerless in some ways. Without an understanding between the central government and the incoming state government, nothing significant can be done. There must be a mutual understanding and consensus, or else the aspirations of the people, as outlined in party agendas and manifestos, may not materialize.”

