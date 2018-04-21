The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an ordinance to award death penalty for perpetrators of rapes against children below the age of 12. The Cabinet approved the ordinance to be promulgated to provide for stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years age and below 12 years of age. The Cabinet has also decided to put in place measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases.

In the case of rape of a girl under 16 years, minimum punishment has now been increased from 10 years to 20 years which will be extendable to life imprisonment. While minimum 20 years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment for rape of a girl under 12 years has been provided in the ordinance. Minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from the rigorous imprisonment of 7 years to 10 years and is extendable to life imprisonment. In case of gang rape of a girl below 12 years, punishment will be life imprisonment or death sentence.

These new developments have come after a number of rape incidents in the recent past embarrassed the nation. Incidents like Unnao and Kathua outraged people in the country while at the same time, activists and opposition parties upped the ante against the government to take strong action against those guilty. Meanwhile, after government’s decision, father of the Kathua rape victim said, “We are simple people, we do not know the nitigrities of the decisions that the government takes but whatever they’re doing is good, we are hopeful for justice. A child is a child, there is no Hindu or Muslim in that.”

