A crucial development is going to take place in Andhra Pradesh and three capitals are to be formed. Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Amaravati as legislature capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital for the state to happen. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave his assent to two crucial bills i.e. Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and AP CRDA Repeal 2014 Bill. Despite both bills were passed in the Assembly in January and introduced in the Council, the chairman referred them to the Select Committee. On 19th july, the state government sent two bills to the Governor for his approval. The government of Jagan Mohan Reddy intended to decentralize the development in the three regions of North Andhra, costal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Muncipal affairs Minister said,” Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurate Visakha as an executive capital, Kurnool as judicial captial and Amaravathi as legislative capital. the decision was taken to develop all the regions equally. We all work under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy”.

On the other hand BJP does not want to interfere into this matter. its National Spokesman said, ” The central Government does not interfere into anything here. The BJP wanted Amaravathi as capital but State Government decided otherwise. Justice must be done to the farmers who gave lands for the development of the capital Amaravathi.”

The opposition parties like TDP, Jenasena, communist parties protest againt the three capitals. TDP supreme said, “The Government is behaving against the will of the people. we want only one state. there are no three capitals for any state. as per bifurcation act, There must be only one capital. this same Jagan Mohan Reddy supported Amaravathi as capital on the floor of the house when he was the leader of opposition. the bills did not get through the legislative council. The governor should not have approved the bills. We will fight against this decision”. the farmers of current capital Amaravathi describe this as a dark day. They want to fight against the decision of the Government in the courts. CPI state secretary Ramakrishna said ,” the bills are against the will of the people. recently the Governor approved the ordinance to sack the State Election Commissioner. But the courts reinstated him. we hope the justice will be done in the courts.” The main opposition TDP also demands one state , one capital its against the three capital formula. The TDP leaders announced that they would move High Court and Supreme Court in this regard.

