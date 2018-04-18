Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has apologised for his inappropriate behaviour towards a senior women journalist during a press meet at the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. According to reports, the governor sent an apology to the journalist stating that he had patted her cheek considering her as his granddaughter.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday patted on the cheek of a senior woman journalist after which he became the eye of the storm among journalists. Later the governor was asked to apologise for his inappropriate behaviour by nearly 200 journalists. And according to latest reports say that the governor had released a written apology on Wednesday where he had regretted his act. The incident took place at the Raj Bhawan where the journalist was attending a press meet when she raised a question as the governor got up to leave the place.

Purohit wrote in a mail to the journalist that he had patted her considering her like his grand daughter. He said “I considered that question to be a good one. Therefore, as an act of appreciation for the question that you had posed, I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter.” Accepting the governor’s apology the woman journalist, who works with an English magazine stated that she was not convinced with his explanation. She said, “I accept your apology, even though I am not convinced about your contention that you did it to appreciate a question I asked.”

Your Excellency, I have with me your letter expressing regret at what happened at the press conference in Chennai the previous day. I accept your apology, even though I am not convinced about your contention that you did it to appreciate a question I asked @TheWeekLive pic.twitter.com/JhjPOQy8UW — Lakshmi Subramanian (@lakhinathan) April 18, 2018

Meanwhile, after the incident on Tuesday, the woman journalist took to her Twitter account where she condemned the governor’s action. She wrote, “Washed my face several times. Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit. It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude. But to me you are wrong.” Also, the journalists asked him to apologise and not repeat the same actions in future while DMK Working President MK Stalin condemned Purohit for his actions on Twitter. Stalin wrote, “It is not only unfortunate, but unbecoming of a person holding a constitutional post.”

