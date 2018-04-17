Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had denied all the allegations of reports linking him to Assistant Professor Nirmala Devi. On the allegations of luring girl students for sex work, the governor replied that he is 78 years old and have great-grandchildren. He said no one can level such charges against him. He also revealed that a one-man committee will be formed to investigate into the matter.

“This is a very serious matter, this should not have happened in the university. The guilty will be punished. Stringent action will be taken against wrongdoers”. The governor sidestepped questions on whether he will be subjected to the enquiry as his name has surfaced in the audio tape. Facing tough questions from the media, Governor Purohit defended his decision to appoint a one-man commission to enquire into an issue that involves a woman professor allegedly asking girl students to do sexual favours for university officials.

He added, retired IAS officer Santhanam can take help from a women officer if necessary. The one-man committee will submit its report by end of this month. A decision on transferring the case to the CBI as sought by the opposition parties will be taken after submission of the report. In an unprecedented move, the governor called for a media briefing on completion of six months tenure at Rajbhavan in Chennai. Speaking to the reporters, Governor Purohit brushed aside questions of opposition parties asking for his resignation in wake of the controversy.

He further added that he will hold consultations with the state education minister to evolve a mechanism for transparency in state higher education. Governor Purohit, while responding to questions on Cauvery issue said he expects a favourable outcome that will benefit the farmers of Tamil Nadu. Assistant Professor Nirmala Devi has been sent to judicial custody till April 28th. A case was filed against the woman professor by the secretary of the college for coercing 4 undergraduate students to do sexual favours for officials.

