In a bid to counter rivals such as China and Pakistan, the Central government has asked Indian Railways to prioritise Army’s infrastructure requirements and increase the speed of exclusive trains carrying weapons and troops for faster mobilisations to areas bordering both Asian countries. Its a major defence development as per officials of the Central government. Railways has already started transferring its technology to Army to fulfil its demand. In this matter, Army has received online monitoring system from Railways to track weapons and troops to various locations on a real-time basis.

Railways has also accepted Army’s proposal to create dedicated facilities at several key stations to speedily move weapons to various sectors along the Indo-China border in northeastern state Arunachal Pradesh. As per government officials, these facilities will be built in Bhalukpung in Arunachal Pradesh, Makum and Silapathar in Assam, and Mokochung and Dimapur in Nagaland. To understand the Army’s requirements, the Railways will send its officials to northeast and Pakistan border strategic locations.

The high-speed trains will allow the Army to increase the mobilisation of personnel and weapons.The central government’s decision has come months after the 73-day-long Doklam standoff. The face offended on August 28. Official sources said China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly raising its infrastructure and placement of Troops in border areas.

Defence experts are saying that if a war like situation arises in future, it will help India to counter against enemies. On this development, Army official said, ” The Railway network is the most critical component for the Army to mobilise (troops and weapons) for war.” Currently, Indian Army uses around 750 trains per year for various operational requirements, including artillery guns, transport of battle tanks. Railways charge Rs 2,000 crore annually for these services. The central government has decided to expand its network across all northeastern states.

