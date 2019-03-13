Govt asks Twitter executives to remove objectionable content from accounts or face 7 years in jail: The government move came after Twitter reportedly failed to remove objectionable content from its platform or caused inordinate delays in complying with the government's order which is a clear violation of the country's IT laws.

The government move came after Twitter reportedly failed to remove objectionable content from its platform or caused inordinate delays in complying with the government's order which is a clear violation of the country’s IT laws.

Govt asks twitter executives to remove objectionable content from accounts or face 7 years in jail: The government has asked the top executives of Twitter to remove ‘objectionable and inflammatory content’ in some user accounts or face up to seven years in jail along with financial penalties, reports said. The government has also made it clear that if the social media company violates the Indian IT Act or fails to respond in a time-bound manner, then stringent action would be taken against it under Section 69A.

Section 69A of the IT Act states the government has the power to block certain user accounts if they carry objectionable contents that are not good to the sovereignty and integrity of the country or create resentment among the public. The IT Act also states if the internet service provider does not follow the government’s direction, the company will face imprisonment up to seven years, pay fine or face both.

The government move came after Twitter reportedly failed to remove objectionable content from its platform or caused inordinate delays in complying with the government’s order which is a clear violation of the country’s IT laws.

Reports said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Center is planning to bring all the Intermediary companies under the ambit of Indian laws. According to the draft IT [Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules], 2018, it is mandatory for an online company with over 50 lakh users in India to have a permanent registered office within the country and a nodal person of contact.

Recently, Facebook Vice President Joel Kaplan had apologised to Parliamentary panel over offensive posts on Pulwama terror attack: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, heard the views of officials from Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, on ‘Safeguarding Citizens’ Rights on Social/Online News Media Platforms’, on Wednesday.

Twitter Vice-President and Head of Global Policy Colin Crowell also represented the company at the meeting after the micro-blogging site’s CEO Jack Dorsey like the previous meeting skipped appearance before the Parliamentary panel.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More