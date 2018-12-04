Govt calls all-party meet ahead of winter session of Parliament: The misuse of central agencies like CBI, ED by the govt will also provide enough fodder to the Opposition to attack the government in both houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Apart from that, the Reserve Bank of India issue is likely to become the bone of contention between the government and Opposition parties over the functioning of the central bank. The Opposition suspects that the Centre is trying to interfere in the internal matters of the bank regulator.

Govt calls all-party meet ahead of winter session of Parliament: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has called for an all-party meeting on December 10 at 11:00 am ahead of the winter session of Parliament, news agency ANI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting. The Centre’s decision to call an all-party meet comes at a time when the Opposition is trying to launch a multi-pronged attack on the government over various issues including farmers distress in the country that came under public glare during recent farmers’ protests in the national capital. The agitated peasants were also demanding a special Parliment session to exclusively discuss issued faced by them.

The Opposition-led by the Congress would leave no stone unturned to “expose” the ruling party as there are limited chances left to besiege the government ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections next year.

Meanwhile, the like-minded opposition parties will also convene a special meeting to discuss strategies to mount a surprise attack against the incumbent Modi government, reports said. Opposition leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former union minister Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav are expected to attend a meeting scheduled to be held on December 10.

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Venkaih Naidu has also called a meeting of all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament. In the last 10-15 years, the productivity of Parliament has been depreciated in a contention between the ruling and opposition parties over various issues.

