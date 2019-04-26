The government will introduce new KYC guidelines for people buying SIM cards. Under the new digital system, Aadhaar will no longer be mandatory for verification.

Govt changes KYC norms for new SIM card buyers, Aadhaar no longer compulsory

The government will introduce a set of KYC guidelines for people buying new SIM cards. Under the new digital system, Aadhaar will no longer be mandatory for verification. The development comes after the Supreme Court had recently struck down a government order to make Aadhaar compulsory for buying SIM cards. The new system will be further simplified and people will be able to get their SIMs activated within two hours of purchasing their new SIMs.

The new system, which is under development, will be implemented across the country from next month onwards, said a media report. The system is being prepared following the Supreme Court’s verdict on Aadhaar. According to the report, the government has already directed the telecom companies to start accepting alternative documents. The new KYC norms are being prepared as per the Telecom department guidelines. Currently, the system is undergoing a trial.

Under the new system, new SIM card customers will have to undergo a digital verification. All telecom companies will need to provide a licensed version of the App to the customers. To login to the app, customers will need to enter their user name and password. The app will keep a record of when and how many people downloaded it and the number of SIM cards sold or activated.

SIM card buyers will also have to submit their permanent address proof to the stores, which will then take a photo of the customer and upload it on a digital customer form available in the App. In addition to the customer’s photo, the form will also have details of place, unique ID number, day, time, date etc. According to the new norm, only two SIM cards will be issued per day against one ID. Currently, 9 SIM cards can be issued on one ID in a day.

