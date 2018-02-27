The reduction in airfare for Haj pilgrims will apply to the airlines including Air India, Saudi Airlines and Flynas to Jeddah and Median from 21 airports in India. The round fare from Gujarat's Ahmedabad will be around Rs 65, 015, as opposed to earlier fare of Rs 98,750 in 2013-2014. While making the announcement, the minister compared the brand new air fares to the ones fixed by the UPA govt under its rule.

In a big relief to Haj pilgrims, the govt on Tuesday decided to reduce airfares for the pilgrimage. Union Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the decision to slash airfares will end the ‘political and economic exploitation’ suffered by Haj pilgrims. The announcement will be a big sigh of relief to the pilgrims as the govt had earlier decided to scrap the subsidy provided to Hajis, a decision which was both welcomed and criticised by different sections.

Earlier in the month of January, the government had decided to withdraw the subsidy for the holy pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims across the world. The subsidy was provided by the government to pilgrims by virtue of discounted flight prices. “This is part of our policy to empower minorities with dignity and without appeasement,” Naqvi had told the reporters following the announcement of scrapping. When he was asked how people would be able to afford the pilgrimage once the subsidy is withdrawn, he had promised that steps would be taken by the government to bring the prices down. The withdrawal of subsidy had led to mixed reaction with some hailing and some criticising the move.

