The deadline for linking of Aadhaar number with state welfare schemes has been extended to June 30. Earlier the deadline was March 31. The move comes following Central Board of Direct Taxes' extension of the deadline for linking of the Aadhaar with PAN by June 30. Despite concerns over the safety of Aadhaar data, govt continues to maintain it is completely safe.

The government has extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar for state welfare schemes by three months. The move comes following Central Board of Direct Taxes’ extension of the deadline for linking of the Aadhaar with PAN by June 30. Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the extension of the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with various services until it delivers the judgment on several petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the biometrical identification scheme.

On July 1, 2017, the government had made the linking of Aadhaar number with PAN Card mandatory. Since then the deadline has been extended four times. There have been concerns about the safety of Aadhaar data, however govt continues to maintain that it is completely safe. Earlier on Monday, UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey had said that people ‘concerned’ about the safety of their Aadhaar data would ‘happily accept’ an Aadhaar-like scheme in the United States.

“So (some) people say in India, the government is making Aadhaar mandatory for (the opening of) bank accounts, pan cards or for mutual funds. Look, the same people who question this, either when they are living or when their children are living in the US, they happily accept this. They will go and use their social security number in every walk of life,” he had said. Union Minister K J Alphons had also defended the Aadhaar by saying that people were willing to strip before white men for getting a US visa but showed concerns over privacy when they were for asked to their basic details by their own govt.

