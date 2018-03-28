Narendra Modi-led central government has invited Expression of Interest by May 14 to sell 76 % stake in India. The government on Wednesday approved the Air India disinvestment plan. The disinvestment will take place through bidding and Ernst & Young has been appointed as the only transaction advisor. Air India's market share today is around 14% while the debt is around Rs 50,000 crore.

In its last leg of disinvesting state-owned airlines, Central government on Wednesday approved the Air India disinvestment plan. The government has proposed to sell 76% shares of Air India. As per the govt official plan, the disinvestment will take place through bidding. The Narendra Modi government has appointed London based multinational professional service provider Ernst & Young as the only transaction advisor. May 14 has been finalised as the deadline for the letter of expression. In the same matter, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley held a high-level meeting to finalise the Air India disinvestment plan.

The complete information related to the process has been communicated to the prospective bidders. As per the proposed measures, govt has proposed to retain Air India brand for few more years. Only Indian national to be allowed to control the Air India with a minimum net worth of Rs 5,000 crore can only bid, the lead member shall hold at least 51% of paid up capital. Talking about the govt’s Air India disinvestment plan, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Air India’s market share today is around 14% while the debt is Rs 50,000 crore while the government has not put in private carriers.

The government has favoured disinvestment if the loss-making Air India. Citing Rs 50,000 debt burden on Air India, the minister said airline market share is just 14%. Hitting out at the BJP-led NDA government over Air India disinvestment plan, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee said, “I am sorry to read in the media about the Govt inviting expression of interest for selling Air India, the jewel of our nation. We strongly oppose this and want this order to be withdrawn immediately. This Govt must not be allowed to sell our country.

