The Narendra Modi government is likely to sell an entire stake of the state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Reports said the Centre has taken such decision to fulfil its Rs 1.05 trillion disinvestment target.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is mauling a strategy to sell an entire stake of the state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) worth Rs 40,000 crore to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to fulfil its Rs 1.05 trillion disinvestment target, reports said.

Reports said the government has decided to go for strategic disinvestment of 23 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) including Hindustan Prefab Limited (HPL), Project and Development India Ltd, Bridge and Roof Co. India Ltd, Engineering Project (India) Ltd, Scooters India Limited, Pawan Hans Ltd, Hindustan Newsprint Ltd (subsidiary), Bharat Pumps and Compressors Ltd, Central Electronics Ltd, Hindustan Fluorocarbon Ltd. (HFL), Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd, Cement Corporation of India Ltd (CCI), Nagamar Steel Plant of NMDC and Alloy Steel Plant and SAIL (Durgapur).

The budget estimate for the move in 2019-20 was set at Rs 1,05,000 crore while it was Rs 84,972 crore in 2018-19.

If fructified, the BPCL-IOCL merger will be the third-largest amalgamation in the history of state-owned companies in the last three years excluding banks. In a similar manner, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) had merged in 2017-18. Apart from that, the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) had merged in 2018-19.

In 2003, senior advocates Rajinder Sachar and Prashant Bhushan have opposed the Congress government’s had attempt to privatize Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. However, following a petition by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, the Supreme Court restrained the Central government from privatizing the companies. The advocates said that the only way to disinvest in the companies would be to repeal or amend the Acts by which they were nationalized in the 1970s.

In 2017, the oil and gas company, which is headquartered in Mumbai, had received the Maharatna status. Today, The Corporation operates two large refineries of the country located in Kochi and Mumbai.BPCL is considered as the country’s second-largest downstream oil company and is ranked 672 in the Forbes 2018 list.

The BPCL had begun its historic journey as Rangoon oil company and thereafter Burmah Oil around the 1860s when the world witnessed rapid industrial development. If we go by reports, the company began to sell LPG cylinders to homes in the country and expanded its delivery network in the mid-1950s.

On Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merger of six public sector banks (PSBs) with four anchor banks. The government took the step as part of a mega banking realignment to streamline the operation and size of the banks. Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merger of the Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and the United Bank of India (UBI) into the Punjab National Bank (PNB). In a similar manner, the Syndicate Bank was merged with the Canara Bank while the Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank merged with the Union Bank of India. Apart from that, the finance minister announced the merger of Allahabad Bank into the Indian Bank.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App