The union Govt has released a new map of India showing Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh as two new Union Territories. Meanwhile, Kargil district, Leh has been added to Ladakh UT.

The Union government has released the new map of India showing Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh. The Home Ministry issued a notification regarding the boundaries of the newly created UTs. This is the first map since the state was changed into two UTs. The decision also comes just after the two days when two LGs were also appointed for the two UTs – Girish Chandra Murmu was sworn in as the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn in as the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

As per the new notification, the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory will cover all the districts except the district of Kargil and Leh which will be the part of new Union territory, Ladakh.

The new Union Territory was created on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. With the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the number of states has come down 28 and the number of Union Territories has come up to 9.

Also Read: Maharashtra government formation: NCP legislative party leader Ajit Pawar clears air, says not in contact with anyone

On August 5, Centre abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories. Since, the newly created UT has been formed. The protests have rocked both Kashmir and Kargil who accused the Centre of dividing the region into communal lines.

Also Read: Kashmir news: Restrictions imposed in parts of Valley day after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir

The government has uplifted restrictions in the valley but fro the last two days, strict restrictions are in place to avoid any major incident. Meanwhile, the government has also said that Jammu and Kashmir will not stay a Union Territory forever and its statehood will be restored after a certain period of time.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App