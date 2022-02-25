The cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation, according to sources cited by ANI. A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

Amid ongoing Russia’s military operations against Ukraine, the Government of India will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine, said sources on Friday. The sources further said that the cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation. “Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as GOI chartered flights,” said Government sources cited by ANI.

With Ukraine closing its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sent teams to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.

Earlier, on Thursday, an Air India flight that took off from Delhi to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine returned midway after Russia launched its air assault resulting in the closure of Ukrainian airspace.

