Govt Urges Coal Block Holders To Begin Production In Auctioned Mines

On Thursday, the Centre directed coal block allottees to expedite production in mines recently auctioned. The Coal Ministry, in a review led by Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar, assessed the status of 71 auctioned coal blocks across nine states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal. These blocks are at various stages of regulatory clearance.

The government’s strategic review emphasizes its commitment to enhancing domestic coal production to meet rising energy demands and reduce coal import reliance. This proactive approach highlights the Ministry’s dedication to overcoming operational challenges and bolstering India’s energy security while supporting sustainable economic growth.

The meeting was chaired by Coal Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar.

The comprehensive review focused on highlighting the government’s commitment to ramp up domestic coal production.

“This strategic review underscores the Ministry’s proactive approach to addressing hurdles in coal blocks operationalisation in order to meet India’s growing energy needs,” the statement said.

By focusing on these mines, the government aims to maximise domestic resources and reduce dependence on coal imports.

The coal ministry remains committed to strengthening India’s energy security through increased domestic coal production, supporting the nation’s path towards sustainable economic development.

