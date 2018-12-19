According to reports, AICC Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha will sit together tomorrow to discuss the potential grand alliance and will make their decision public later in the day.

All India Congress Committee (AICC), along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will hold a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday to make important announcements on ‘mahagathbandhan‘ (grand alliance). As per sources, the announcement of NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha joining the grand alliance is also likely to be made tomorrow.

According to reports, AICC Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha will sit together tomorrow to discuss the potential grand alliance and will make their decision public later in the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which was a key ally to NDA in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, demanded urgent steps from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to return to the key issue of development. Party leader Chirag Paswan, son of LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, said that the BJP has digressed to non-issues like Ram temple and hence, it lost the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

The 35-year-old said, “The NDA was voted to power in 2014 on the issue of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas‘ (cooperation to all, development for all). The youth, the farmers had supported our government. But recently, non-issues have dominated over the real issues, because of which we had to suffer losses in these (Assembly) elections. When the agenda gets diverted and other issues like Ram Mandir start taking over, such failures are bound.”

Chirag Paswan then shifted focus to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and praised him for focusing on the important issues of the youth and farmers of the country. “There has definitely been a positive change in him. If you criticise someone, you should also appreciate them when they perform well. They chose issues well,” added Paswan about Gandhi.

