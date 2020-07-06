A grand welcome was been arranged by Sri Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, CP Rachakonda for the 7 Covid-19 conquerors of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate today. They also shared their experiences on conquering Covid-19.

Today, on the 6th of July 2020, a grand welcome was arranged by Sri Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, CP Rachakonda for the 7 Covid-19 conquerors of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. The Covid-19 conquerors Sri Sudheer Krishna DI of Balapur PS, Smt Sreedevi Inspector Communication, Sri Rajuasi of SB, Sri Anil Kumar ARHC, Shaik Maoulana PC of Yadgirigutta PS, Sri Ganesh PC attached at ACP Malkajgiri Office, Sri Saideep PC of Medipally PS were welcomed with a police band and amidst applause by officers of Rachakonda.

Each one of them shared their experiences, specially elucidating the process of recovery through coping with the stress of being detected by Covid-19, the confidence built by team of doctors, their colleagues at office and their officers. All of them expressed their sincere gratitude to the CP Rachakonda for calling each of them personally and instilling confidence and for providing best treatment possible to each of them and also pursuing the treatment right from the date of detection.

They said that their families are also happy for the gesture of sending chawanprash, dry fruits and medicine kit even after discharge from hospital or isolation. All of them stressed the importance of building immunity through proper diet, medicines, home remedies like steam, warm water gargling and being mentally strong. All the Covid-19 conquerors were felicitated by the officers of Rachakonda.

Also Read: Rahul takes jibe at Centre over Covid-19, demonetization and GST

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 tally nears 7 lakh, ranks 3rd among worst-affected countries

Sri Sudheer Babu IPS, Addl CP Rachakonda stated that he feels proud to welcome the officers back to duty and that with such conquerors only the population will develop herd immunity. He stated that we should not be haunted by fear of disease but confront it and emerge victorious. He said that the officers, who have now tested negative, should not neglect and continue immunity building measures and be strong psychologically.

Sri Mahesh Bhagwat IPS CP Rachakonda while addressing the Covid conquerors of Rachakonda stated that all the officers have been mentally strong and have created their own destiny with the support of family and with a strong will power that they have overcome the disease and joined the duty. He stated that in a similar manner the other officers who are now undergoing treatment will also emerge victorious in the fight against Covid. He stated that Rachakonda Police have conducted medical examination of officers with co-morbidities and 20 of them have been given rest. He suggested jalneti kriya, meditation, drinking warm water, taking warm and fresh food, not to be overconfident and have all supplied medicines by Ayush and vitamin tablets, turmeric milk and consult medical team as soon as there are symptoms.

He stated that there will be strict implementation of disaster management act for not wearing masks and not maintaining physical distancing. Citizen police can inform through Dial 100 call or WhatsApp control 9490617111. Yesterday a case has been even booked on a supermarket in Kushaiguda PS for neglecting physical distancing. CP warned that those in home isolation should strictly follow guidelines and everyone has to exercise self -restraint and adapt to the new pattern of living.

Sri Sunpreet Singh IPS, DCP L B Nagar, Kum Rakshita Murthy IPS, DCP Malkajgiri, Sri Narayan Reddy, DCP Bhongir, Sri Yadagiri, DCP Crimes, Sri Divyacharan DCP Traffic, Smt Saleema ADC She Teams, Smt Shilpavalli ADCP Admin, Dr Sarita, Unit Medical Officer, Dr Avinash Reddy and other officers joined the program in welcoming the Covid conquerors.

Also Read: Taj Mahal, other monuments to remain closed as Agra sees spike in cases

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App