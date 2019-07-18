Harish Salve said on Wednesday that he was 'very happy' with the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) verdict as it would prevent his execution and ensure justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Addressing a press conference at the High Commission in London, Harish Salve said that the critical part of the verdict which called for an effective review and reconsideration of Jadhav’s conviction was that he has been allowed consular access as Pakistan breached the Vienna Convention.

He added that he was gratified as a lawyer and felt a sense of relief with the verdict as the court has ordered that there was no question of execution.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ruled that Pakistan must make an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and grant him consular access.

A 16-member bench led by the president of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf by 15-1 votes ordered an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, is a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military on charges of espionage and terrorism after a trial. The sentence evoked sharp criticism and reaction in India.

Harish Salve said the next step for India would be to ensure that Jadhav gets a fair trial in accordance with Pakistan’s Constitution and gets justice.

