A six-storey building in Greater Noida collapsed on Tuesday and fell on the top of a four-storey building. As per reports, around 20-25 people are feared trapped. The incident happened around 10 pm in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village of Bisrakh.
Briefing the incident a senior police official said, “It is feared that 20-25 people might be trapped inside the debris of the two building. We are not sure about the casualty as rescue operations are underway.”

18 families and labourers were living in both the buildings and might be trapped inside the debris, say reports. Taking cognizance in the matter, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed state officials to ensure help in the relief operation.

Talking to reporters, Greater Noida district magistrate BN Singh said, “We have roped in the NDRF and the police along with the health and fire department. Our priority is to rescue the people who are trapped inside.” He also added that a high-level inquiry will be conducted to find the reason behind the incident.

To rescue the trapped people, officials have called 8th Battalion of the National Disaster Relief Force (NRDF) was called from neighbouring Ghaziabad.

Here are the LIVE updates of Greater Noida building collapse: 

As per the latest developments, UP Police booked 3 people in relation with the Greater Noida building collapse incident, while builder is absconding.    

