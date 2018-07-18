At least 20-25 people are feared trapped as 2 buildings collapsed in Greater Noida on Tuesday. As per NDRF officials, 3 dead bodies have been recovered and rescue operation is underway. As per reports, the incident happened in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village around 10pm on Tuesday. Taking cognizance in the matter, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed state officials to ensure every possible help in the relief and rescue operation.

A six-storey building in Greater Noida collapsed on Tuesday and fell on the top of a four-storey building. As per reports, around 20-25 people are feared trapped. The incident happened around 10 pm in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village of Bisrakh.

Briefing the incident a senior police official said, “It is feared that 20-25 people might be trapped inside the debris of the two building. We are not sure about the casualty as rescue operations are underway.”

18 families and labourers were living in both the buildings and might be trapped inside the debris, say reports. Taking cognizance in the matter, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed state officials to ensure help in the relief operation.

Talking to reporters, Greater Noida district magistrate BN Singh said, “We have roped in the NDRF and the police along with the health and fire department. Our priority is to rescue the people who are trapped inside.” He also added that a high-level inquiry will be conducted to find the reason behind the incident.

To rescue the trapped people, officials have called 8th Battalion of the National Disaster Relief Force (NRDF) was called from neighbouring Ghaziabad.

Here are the LIVE updates of Greater Noida building collapse:

#UPDATE Building collapse in #GreaterNoida 's Shah Beri village: The three people who have been arrested in connection with the incident are the builder and his two associates — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018

Latest visuals from Greater Noida's Shah Beri village where two buildings collapsed last night. Three bodies have been recovered so far. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Search and rescue operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/CGMLUIgcdD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018

As per the latest developments, UP Police booked 3 people in relation with the Greater Noida building collapse incident, while builder is absconding.

Building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village: Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.More details awaited — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018

District administration and NDRF teams are engaged in rescue and search operations. Some people are feared trapped in the rubble. Our thoughts are with the families of those who died in the incident: KP Maurya,Deputy CM on Greater Noida building collapse (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NNtAAl60vH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018

#WATCH: Dog squad has been deployed at the building collapse spot in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village. 4 NDRF teams are present. (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/yAxiXATHNB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018

#UPDATE: Building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village: 3 dead bodies have been recovered till now. Search & rescue operations are underway. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018

2 male dead bodies have been recovered. 4 NDRF teams & dog squad are present on the spot, chances of any victim being alive are scant. Operations will continue till all victims are rescued: PK Srivastava, NDRF Commandant on building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/Llhi9SS5Ku — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018

Locals have told us that the building that collapsed was constructed 2 years ago & many flats in it were not occupied. Investigation will be carried out in this matter: BN Singh District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar on building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/mWSMKBOdMM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi constitutes new Congress Working Committee, drops Digvijaya Singh, Sushil Kumar Shinde, others

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More