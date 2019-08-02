Bulandshahr youth slaps, bites Noida policeman’s finger after being stopped for riding bike on wrong side: The Noida Police on Thursday arrested a biker who reportedly slapped and bit the finger of a policeman who tried to stop him for riding bike on the wrong side of the road. reports said. The incident took at around 9:40 am on Monday when the policeman was on duty at Ghanta Chowk in Greater Noida’s Surajpur area. The youth was arrested after Head Constable Kunwar Pal Singh filed a complaint against him.

The accused has been identified as one Shailesh Kumar Sharma. Unemployed Sharma hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr and lives in a rented accommodation in Noida’s Bhangel area. The incident took place when Sharma was coming from Dadri side on a motorcycle bearing registration number UP13 AP 6239 on Monday. Head Constable Kunwar Pal Singh spotted Sharma riding on the wrong side of the road and tried to stop him. When the policeman tried to take out the key of his motorbike, the violent youth caught him by the collar and slapped me. The matter didn’t end there. Sharma grabbed Singh ‘s left hand and bit two of his fingers when the beleaguered cop tried to defend himself, reports said.

To desist Sharma from attacking Singh, the other traffic police personnel and bystanders rushed to the spot and nabbed Sharma. Head Constable Singh said Sharma did not have valid registration papers of the motorbike he was riding and the youth attacked the policeman in an attempt to escape police verification and traffic violation fine. A team from the Surajpur police station reached the spot and arrested Shailesh Kumar Sharma after the head traffic constable dialled the Noida Police helpline number. Sharma’s motorcycle has also been seized.

Munish Chauhan, SHO, Surajpur Police Station, said that the accused has been arrested under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

