The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a man accused of raping a three-and-half-year-old girl in a private school of Greater Noida. The accused man has been identified as a lifeguard of the swimming pool of a Greater Noida’s private school. 42-year-old Chandi Das hails from Burdwan district of West Bengal. Speaking on the matter, SHO at Surajpur police station, Manoj Kumar Pant said that police have filed an FIR against Chandi Das under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code for rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police officials have started the investigation into the matter and said that they are scrutinizing the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the school. The arrest was made after the victim girl’s parents filed a complaint with the police alleging that Das had raped their daughter on Thursday morning.

The incident came to light after the victim girl complained of severe body pain to her parents after arriving from the school. The girl’s family took her to a Delhi hospital for medical tests. The medical reports have found signs of force having been applied to her private parts. The medical report has also indicated signs of bad touch.

The next day, the victim’s parents took her to the school where she started crying after pointing out to Chandi Das. Victim’s parents have demanded harshest punishment for the accused. However, a security guard at the school has claimed that in past many years, no complaint has been received against the accused.

Defending its lifeguard, school authorities have said that allegations against Chandi Das are baseless and false. Rubbishing all allegations, the accused, Das said that he is working in the school from last 13 years and he has never been accused of any such action.

