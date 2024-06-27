Greater Noida Police Engages in Shootout with Criminals; One Injured, Another Arrested

Greater Noida police recently engaged in a shootout with two notorious criminals in the Beta 2 police station area. According to reports, the encounter occured on Thrusday at dawn which led to the suspicion that the suspects may have been involved in a series of thefts and robberies.

The two criminals had been identified as Shuhev and Fazal and were suspected of carrying out the numerous thefts and robberies that had been taking place in the region. Acting on a tip-off, the police launched a strategic operation to arrest the duo.

During the confrontation, one of the criminals, Shuhev, was shot and subsequently injured. He was immediately taken into custody and was taken into a nearby hospital for treatment. While his accomplice who was identified as Fazal, was also apprehended by the police during the operation.

The reports claim that five stolen mobile phone, a firearm (tamacha), and a motorcycle amongst several other items were recovered from the possession of the criminals by the greater Noida Police. The Police believes that these items are connected to the duo’s previous criminal activities. The authorities are currently investigating the extent of their criminal history and any other potential connections to unsolved cases in the area.

While talking about the arrest of the two accused, Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar stated, “The two had fired on the police when the authorities had obstructed the suspects who were involved in a series of thefts in the region. In attempt to defend themselves, when the police countered their attack, Shuhev got injured and was immediately taken into custody. Simultaneously, his partner, Fazal who was trying to run away with the stolen motorcycle was also caught and taken into custody.”

Police officials have stated that efforts are underway to uncover any further information about their involvement in other crimes and to identify any additional accomplices as the investigation continues.

