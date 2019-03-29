Greater Noida road accident: Primary reports said the bus was returning from Agra when it met with the accident around 5 am due to brake failure. The bus was completely damaged in the accident.

Greater Noida road accident: At least eight people were killed and 30 others sustained severe injuries after a bus rammed into a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday, the ANI reported. Primary reports said the bus was returning from Agra when it met with the accident around 5 am due to brake failure. The death toll is likely to go up as several passengers were severely injured.

The bus was completely damaged in the accident. As soon as the incident was reported, Uttar Pradesh Police rushed to the spot. The police brought a crane to make the bus upright and tow it away. The area where the accident took place falls under Greater Noida Rabupura Police Station area.

According to data released by the International Road Federation (IRF), as many as 1,604 persons were killed and 5,831 persons injured in separate road accidents in 2018. The Geneva-based global body working worldwide for safer roads also said that annually about 1.47 lakh people get killed in road crashes in the country which accounts for more than 11% of the global road accident fatalities.

Visuals: 8 dead and 30 injured after a bus rammed into a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. pic.twitter.com/sTxNeNhowI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2019

In 2017, 1,510 people lost their lives and 6,332 received fatal injuries due to road accidents, the Delhi Traffic Police data shows. Delhi itself recorded 1,604 deaths in 2018.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More