Grenade attack in Pulwama: No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Grenade attack in Pulwama: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was seriously injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near the State Bank of India branch in Pulwama on Saturday, reports said. The incident took place when a CRPF convoy was passing in front of the bank. Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation which is still underway.

No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The grenade was hurled towards security forces but it missed the target. Details awaited.

In the morning, the CRPF jawans, who were travelling in a bus, escaped unhurt after a Santro car exploded near their bus on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. The CRPF convoy was at a significant distance from the explosion site.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More