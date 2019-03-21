Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Sopore: Security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army have cordoned off the area and massive search operation is underway.

Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Sopore: Unknown terrorists lobbed one high-explosive 40-mm grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, reports said. Terrorists used an under barrel grenade launcher (UGBL) to carry out the attack.

A Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and a jawan were injured during a gunfight between terrorists and security forces. The injured were shifted to Srinagar hospital, reports said.

This is the second terrorist attack in Sopore in the past four hours. No terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army have cordoned off the area and massive search operation is underway. Security forces believe that 2-3 terrorists are reportedly trapped in the area.

Details awaited.

On February 14, nearly 50 soldiers were killed after an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a convoy of the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

