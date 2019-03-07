Grenade explosion at Jammu bus stand: Approximately 18 people were injured after a grenade went off at the busy Jammu bus stand on Thursday, reports said. Personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the area. The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.
Eyewitnesses said the explosion took place inside a bus. MK Sinha, IGP Jammu, confirmed it was a grenade explosion and said the blast has caused injuries to approximately 18 people. Details awaited.
On February 14, 2019, more than 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the security force convoy which was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.
